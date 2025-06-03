Sign up
Photo 879
Mallard ducks squabbling!
Two males appear to fight over territory, female. Some days on the Rappahannock all you see are ducks fighting.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oops mind your tail ! fav
June 3rd, 2025
carol white
ace
Great action capture. Fav 😊
June 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
A terrific capture… so fun to see them squabbling…
June 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh 😟
June 3rd, 2025
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great capture
June 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabrulous
June 3rd, 2025
