Goose landing by photographycrazy
Photo 881

Goose landing

Canada Goose lands on the Rappahannock River, Va
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Randy Lubbering
Great photo I love catching Geese and Ducks landing in water
June 5th, 2025  
judith deacon
Great capture, love this.
June 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Magnificent… so beautiful
June 5th, 2025  
Tina ace
wow!
June 5th, 2025  
Desi
Awesome!
June 5th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautifully timed shot of the landing - fav!

Ian
June 5th, 2025  
Hazel ace
A splendid capture and it looks like a goose with a mission!
June 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding!
June 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
Wonderful!
June 5th, 2025  
