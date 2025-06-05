Sign up
Previous
Photo 881
Goose landing
Canada Goose lands on the Rappahannock River, Va
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
9
6
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
888
photos
246
followers
242
following
241% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Randy Lubbering
Great photo I love catching Geese and Ducks landing in water
June 5th, 2025
judith deacon
Great capture, love this.
June 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Magnificent… so beautiful
June 5th, 2025
Tina
ace
wow!
June 5th, 2025
Desi
Awesome!
June 5th, 2025
Fisher Family
A beautifully timed shot of the landing - fav!
Ian
June 5th, 2025
Hazel
ace
A splendid capture and it looks like a goose with a mission!
June 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding!
June 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Wonderful!
June 5th, 2025
