Photobombed! by photographycrazy
Photo 882

Photobombed!

Would you believe, I was taking a pic of the river and...
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Photo Details

Liz Gooster ace
How cool!
June 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, that is hilarious! He wanted to be a star 🤩🌟
June 6th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Such timing! Great photo bomb!
June 6th, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
Well, that is one beautiful bomber. Great detail!!
June 6th, 2025  
