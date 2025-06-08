Previous
Diving for the river by photographycrazy
Photo 883

Diving for the river

Bald Eagle on it's way to try a catch breakfast.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Zilli~ ace
Concentrated, focused, one-pointed :)
June 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super angle
June 8th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Beautiful capture.
June 8th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Awesome capture!
June 8th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Wonderful!
June 8th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous capture
June 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Outstanding! Love the feather details.
June 8th, 2025  
