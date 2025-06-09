Previous
Shaking off after the dive! by photographycrazy
Photo 884

Shaking off after the dive!

Osprey need to shake off the water after diving to make it easier to fly. Osprey on the Rappahannock River, Va.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maxine Lathbury ace
Wow! What a fantastic photo
June 9th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊👍
June 9th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Wow!!! Fabulous photograph
June 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
That guy is a good fisher! Great photo.
June 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact