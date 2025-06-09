Sign up
Previous
Photo 884
Shaking off after the dive!
Osprey need to shake off the water after diving to make it easier to fly. Osprey on the Rappahannock River, Va.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
4
2
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
891
photos
245
followers
241
following
242% complete
View this month »
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maxine Lathbury
ace
Wow! What a fantastic photo
June 9th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊👍
June 9th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Wow!!! Fabulous photograph
June 9th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
That guy is a good fisher! Great photo.
June 9th, 2025
