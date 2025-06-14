Sign up
Photo 886
Powerful
Love catching Osprey struggling to come out of the water with a fish! Amazing that they can fly away (although there are times they drop the fish).
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
5
4
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
893
photos
243
followers
239
following
242% complete
879
880
881
882
883
884
885
886
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Featured
on the
Trending
page
ace
Wow! Awesome as always.
June 14th, 2025
Randy Lubbering
Amazing photo!!
June 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Superb capture… magnificent
June 14th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Superb!
June 14th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Terrific capture.
June 14th, 2025
