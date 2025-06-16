Previous
Osprey hiding it's catch by photographycrazy
Osprey hiding it's catch

After Osprey catch a fish they tend to leave quickly before other osprey or eagles try to 'share" their catch.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
243% complete

Outstanding!
June 16th, 2025  
