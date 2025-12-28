Sign up
Previous
Photo 890
Hope you had a wonderful holiday!!!
Merry Christmas! I've been very busy. Our youngest daughter (Samantha!) visited from Colorado so we were busy wining & dining her. She recently moved to Colorado so it was great to see her!
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
9
2
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
897
photos
229
followers
229
following
243% complete
Allison Williams
ace
Sounds like the perfect way to celebrate Christmas! Love this sparkling display.
December 29th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. Sounds like you have had a wonderful holiday.
December 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful lights, and nice to see you! Glad your Christmas was a good one.
December 29th, 2025
Brigette
ace
how festive and gorgeous
merry christmas and happy new year
December 29th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely image. Happy holidays!
December 29th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely to have time with your daughter. Cute decorations
December 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this
December 29th, 2025
Diane
ace
So nice Samantha could visit for the holidays. Pretty display!
December 29th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Good to see you popping in Bill. Beautiful decoration and good to hear you had a nice Christmas with Samantha
December 29th, 2025
