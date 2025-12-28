Previous
Hope you had a wonderful holiday!!! by photographycrazy
Hope you had a wonderful holiday!!!

Merry Christmas! I've been very busy. Our youngest daughter (Samantha!) visited from Colorado so we were busy wining & dining her. She recently moved to Colorado so it was great to see her!
PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Allison Williams
Sounds like the perfect way to celebrate Christmas! Love this sparkling display.
December 29th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture. Sounds like you have had a wonderful holiday.
December 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful lights, and nice to see you! Glad your Christmas was a good one.
December 29th, 2025  
Brigette
how festive and gorgeous
merry christmas and happy new year
December 29th, 2025  
Zilli~
Lovely image. Happy holidays!
December 29th, 2025  
narayani
Lovely to have time with your daughter. Cute decorations
December 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
I love this
December 29th, 2025  
Diane
So nice Samantha could visit for the holidays. Pretty display!
December 29th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺
Good to see you popping in Bill. Beautiful decoration and good to hear you had a nice Christmas with Samantha
December 29th, 2025  
