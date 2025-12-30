Sign up
Previous
Photo 891
Cormorant skimming the water
Funny, my memory isn't so good anymore! I thought I was gone for a year but I popped in May/Jun 2025. I'll be 72 in 2026 so I guess I can be forgiven or at least share a chuckle.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
898
photos
228
followers
229
following
244% complete
View this month »
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Liz Gooster
ace
Amazing photo with those wing tips just grazing the water
December 30th, 2025
