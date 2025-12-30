Previous
Cormorant skimming the water by photographycrazy
Cormorant skimming the water

Funny, my memory isn't so good anymore! I thought I was gone for a year but I popped in May/Jun 2025. I'll be 72 in 2026 so I guess I can be forgiven or at least share a chuckle.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Liz Gooster ace
Amazing photo with those wing tips just grazing the water
December 30th, 2025  
