Hope you have a GREAT New Year! by photographycrazy
Photo 892

Hope you have a GREAT New Year!

This Osprey certainly did! Thanks for all comments on my last pic! Especially nice to see all the 70ish people!

2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
244% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super shot! Happy New Year to you and yours.
January 2nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A stunning capture and a fresh meal for the Osprey
January 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beauty of a capture! Happy New Year to you.
January 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
January 2nd, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Great action shot!
January 2nd, 2026  
Madeleine Pennock ace
Super image!
January 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful capture, glad to see your back
January 2nd, 2026  
Kathy ace
I\nLike the scene with the bird and the water and the rocks.
January 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - nice to see the back among the water birds ! fav
January 2nd, 2026  
