Previous
Photo 892
Hope you have a GREAT New Year!
This Osprey certainly did! Thanks for all comments on my last pic! Especially nice to see all the 70ish people!
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
9
8
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me.
899
photos
227
followers
227
following
244% complete
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
Views
24
Comments
9
Fav's
8
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super shot! Happy New Year to you and yours.
January 2nd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A stunning capture and a fresh meal for the Osprey
January 2nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beauty of a capture! Happy New Year to you.
January 2nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
January 2nd, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Great action shot!
January 2nd, 2026
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Super image!
January 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful capture, glad to see your back
January 2nd, 2026
Kathy
ace
I\nLike the scene with the bird and the water and the rocks.
January 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - nice to see the back among the water birds ! fav
January 2nd, 2026
