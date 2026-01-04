Sign up
Photo 894
Photo 894
Tri-colored Heron on the hunt!
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
6
5
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Cathy
Incredible capture! Brilliant color!
January 4th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful capture- looks like he's dancing!
January 4th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Stunning!! Super details, clarity
January 4th, 2026
Liz Gooster
ace
Magnificent
January 4th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
whistle while you work and dance while you hunt lol
January 4th, 2026
Diane
ace
Wow! Awesome! So glad you are posting photos again.
January 4th, 2026
