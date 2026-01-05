Previous
Tri-colored Heron strikes by photographycrazy
Tri-colored Heron strikes

The heron did catch a small fish
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
ByBri
Gorgeous shot, fav..
January 5th, 2026  
carol white ace
Great action capture. Fav 😊
January 5th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Superb action capture
January 5th, 2026  
