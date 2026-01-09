Sign up
Photo 896
My wife & I just got back from...
St Augustine Florida as we celebrated our 31 wedding anniversary. A time of wonderful sights (festival of lights), food and drink for a couple of days!
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful night shot and Happy Anniversary.
January 9th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a pretty night shot. Congrats on 31 years!
January 9th, 2026
Harry J Benson
ace
Happy Anniversary.. I have enjoyed your photos since March 2011.
Good composition.
January 9th, 2026
