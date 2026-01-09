Previous
My wife & I just got back from... by photographycrazy
Photo 896

My wife & I just got back from...

St Augustine Florida as we celebrated our 31 wedding anniversary. A time of wonderful sights (festival of lights), food and drink for a couple of days!
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Beautiful night shot and Happy Anniversary.
January 9th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a pretty night shot. Congrats on 31 years!
January 9th, 2026  
Harry J Benson ace
Happy Anniversary.. I have enjoyed your photos since March 2011.
Good composition.
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact