Full moon by photographycrazy
Full moon

Sometimes I walk outside and just take a pic of the moon. I've taken hundreds but I just can't help it. With todays camera, I shoot handheld so don't even go get the tripod.

Thank-you for all the well wishes on our anniversary!!
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Islandgirl ace
Wow wonderful details!
January 11th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic moon shot
January 11th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Such great detail. Great clarity on the moon’s ‘navel’, there.
January 11th, 2026  
