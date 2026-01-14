Previous
My favorite... by photographycrazy
Photo 898

My favorite...

1915 Hampden pocket watch and yes it still runs.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell ace
Lovely shot!
January 14th, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
That's a beauty. I like your shot too!
January 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful workmanship and face.
January 14th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot!
January 14th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture of this elegant watch
January 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact