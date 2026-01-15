Previous
Wood Duck by photographycrazy
Wood Duck

Posing in the sun but still on the cold side for Florida
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful shot of this stunning bird!
January 15th, 2026  
