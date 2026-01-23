Previous
Black-bellied Whistling Duck by photographycrazy
Black-bellied Whistling Duck

Poses for a portrait
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice one! Cool-looking bird!
January 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Oh my goodness… such a beautiful duck…everything about him is beautiful… I particularly like his beak….
January 23rd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Such lovely colours. Lovely shot.
January 23rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful creature with a sweet face.
January 23rd, 2026  
