Previous
Photo 905
Black-bellied Whistling Duck
Poses for a portrait
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
4
4
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Flashback
View
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice one! Cool-looking bird!
January 23rd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Oh my goodness… such a beautiful duck…everything about him is beautiful… I particularly like his beak….
January 23rd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Such lovely colours. Lovely shot.
January 23rd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful creature with a sweet face.
January 23rd, 2026
