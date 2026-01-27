Previous
Catfish for lunch by photographycrazy
Photo 908

Catfish for lunch

Great Blue heron
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot like it😊👍
January 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
wow, super shot.
January 27th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great capture.
January 27th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
January 27th, 2026  
Mags ace
Awesome! That's looks like a young catfish.
January 27th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful timing
January 27th, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
Excellent timing indeed and a great nature shot.
January 27th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
The colors, the great timing, the focus and details, all for an award winning photo!
January 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact