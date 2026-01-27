Sign up
Previous
Photo 908
Catfish for lunch
Great Blue heron
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Photo Details
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot like it😊👍
January 27th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
wow, super shot.
January 27th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great capture.
January 27th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
January 27th, 2026
Mags
ace
Awesome! That's looks like a young catfish.
January 27th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful timing
January 27th, 2026
Allison Maltese
ace
Excellent timing indeed and a great nature shot.
January 27th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
The colors, the great timing, the focus and details, all for an award winning photo!
January 27th, 2026
