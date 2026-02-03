Previous
Juvenile Osprey scores a catch by photographycrazy
Juvenile Osprey scores a catch

You see a lot of juvenile osprey practicing at Sebastian Inlet. You can tell by the color of their eyes as juvenile are orange-ish and adults are yellow.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
A great capture of these iconic birds. Useless information: it was when I saw the Ospreys at Loch Garten in Scotland many years ago that I started birding, they are still my favourite birds.
February 3rd, 2026  
