Photo 912
Juvenile Osprey scores a catch
You see a lot of juvenile osprey practicing at Sebastian Inlet. You can tell by the color of their eyes as juvenile are orange-ish and adults are yellow.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
A great capture of these iconic birds. Useless information: it was when I saw the Ospreys at Loch Garten in Scotland many years ago that I started birding, they are still my favourite birds.
February 3rd, 2026
