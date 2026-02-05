Previous
Nest building by photographycrazy
Nest building

A Great White Egret building it's nest
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture of a busy architect with nice bokeh in the background.
February 5th, 2026  
vaidas ace
Great shot
February 5th, 2026  
Anne ace
Great timing!
February 5th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
So elegant! Great capture!
February 5th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
wow- you have a way with birds :)
February 5th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking capture and how cool he has something in his beak.
February 5th, 2026  
