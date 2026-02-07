Previous
Dive, dive, dive! by photographycrazy
Photo 914

Dive, dive, dive!

I was able to photograph this female Belted Kingfisher as it was diving into the water to catch a fish. The kingfisher is a small bird known for it's lightening fast dives (up to 25 mph) head first into the water. 1/1600 sec, f/6.3, ISO 200.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Wonderful
February 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact