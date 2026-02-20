Previous
Just waiting to strike by photographycrazy
Just waiting to strike

I watched this Great White Egret for 10 min and it remain perfectly still waiting for something to strike. I finally walked away.
Corinne C ace
Fabulous clarity. They seem to have endless patience.
February 20th, 2026  
narayani ace
Such a beautiful bird
February 20th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely shot.
February 20th, 2026  
