Blue-winged Teal by photographycrazy
Photo 924

Blue-winged Teal

Enjoying a morning swim at the wetlands
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
Liz Gooster ace
Glorious colours
February 21st, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Love how this whole image is drenched in vibrant color.
February 21st, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Awesome capture.
February 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful colour tones and patterns in his beautiful plumage ! - great shot, reflections, and the clarity of the blue water !
February 21st, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
February 21st, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
Wonderful clarity.
February 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
Such a beautiful shot!
February 21st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Amazing photo
February 21st, 2026  
