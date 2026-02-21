Sign up
Previous
Photo 924
Blue-winged Teal
Enjoying a morning swim at the wetlands
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
8
3
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
931
photos
231
followers
228
following
253% complete
917
918
919
920
921
922
923
924
Views
25
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Liz Gooster
ace
Glorious colours
February 21st, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Love how this whole image is drenched in vibrant color.
February 21st, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Awesome capture.
February 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful colour tones and patterns in his beautiful plumage ! - great shot, reflections, and the clarity of the blue water !
February 21st, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
February 21st, 2026
Allison Maltese
ace
Wonderful clarity.
February 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Such a beautiful shot!
February 21st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Amazing photo
February 21st, 2026
