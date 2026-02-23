Previous
Cold and windy morning by photographycrazy
Photo 925

Cold and windy morning

This Great Blue Heron was exposed to the cold morning
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely light and feather detail
February 23rd, 2026  
Brigette ace
love this - the early morning light is super gorgeous
February 23rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
February 23rd, 2026  
Agnes ace
Great shot
February 23rd, 2026  
Steve ace
Woow so cool :)
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact