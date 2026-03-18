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Previous
Photo 940
Caspian Tern
Even in the wetlands we have shorebirds!
I've been out a lot the last few days and hope to send more time here later in the week.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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2020 Odds and Ends
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Beverley
ace
a gorgeous capture... a gentle smile... beautiful to see.
March 18th, 2026
Mags
ace
Great timing and perfect shot!
March 18th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous in-flight shot with great focus, details, dof
March 18th, 2026
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