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Sibling squabble! by photographycrazy
Photo 941

Sibling squabble!

These are Great White Egret chicks on their nest. One person seeing them for the first time declared, they're so ugly they're are cute!
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Simply stunning capture, they are indeed cute, I love the way their fur stands up in end
March 19th, 2026  
Sid ace
Indeed they are, the cutest ugliest critturs ever…!
March 19th, 2026  
narayani ace
OMG they’re hilarious!!
March 19th, 2026  
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