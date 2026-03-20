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Previous
Photo 942
Family photo
Parent and the two little ones on the nest. Great White Egrets, Orlando Wetlands Florida
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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2020 Odds and Ends
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Babs
ace
Fabulous composition. fav
March 20th, 2026
Elizabeth
ace
Amazing!
March 20th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous!
March 20th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Stunning and so poignant
March 20th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
So perfect, it could be a studio shot!
March 20th, 2026
gloria jones
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Brilliant photography!
March 20th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Exceptional photograph
March 20th, 2026
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