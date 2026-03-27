Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 946
Reflecting the wetlands
Tricolored Heron
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
953
photos
231
followers
229
following
259% complete
View this month »
939
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Stunning...brilliant capture, relfection
March 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning !
March 27th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Fantastic reflection!
March 27th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Will the real heron please stand up? Such a vibrant reflection.
March 27th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my just beautiful. The reflection is perfect.
March 27th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wow! What a reflection and capture.
March 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close