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Reddish Egret by photographycrazy
Photo 957

Reddish Egret

Reddish Egret at Ft DeSoto Park
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful capture
April 18th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic capture!
April 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning bird and capture ! isn't he a beauty ! fav
April 18th, 2026  
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