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One of my favorite shorebirds... by photographycrazy
Photo 959

One of my favorite shorebirds...

a Ruddy Turnstone. Love the coloring.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what lovely patterns
April 20th, 2026  
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