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Reddish Egret (white & dark Morph) greeting by photographycrazy
Photo 994

Reddish Egret (white & dark Morph) greeting

Here are both colorations of the Reddish Egret, white and dark. They are also a bond pair and are greeting each other at Ft DeSoto Park.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super timing and capture .. so elegant in the greetings
July 2nd, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
fab fav
July 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular photograph
July 2nd, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful shot getting the two different morphs and that beautiful pose.
July 2nd, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely photo👍😊
July 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Looks like they're beginning a dance!
July 2nd, 2026  
George
Wow, amazing capture.
July 2nd, 2026  
Hazel ace
Such a wonderful capture of the moment!
July 2nd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Strutting their funky stuff! I can hear disco music....
July 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Awesome capture
July 2nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Exquisite shot!
July 2nd, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
How wonderful to see this face off! Great shot.
July 2nd, 2026  
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