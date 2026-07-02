Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 994
Reddish Egret (white & dark Morph) greeting
Here are both colorations of the Reddish Egret, white and dark. They are also a bond pair and are greeting each other at Ft DeSoto Park.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
12
10
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
1001
photos
238
followers
238
following
272% complete
View this month »
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
12
Fav's
10
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super timing and capture .. so elegant in the greetings
July 2nd, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
fab fav
July 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Spectacular photograph
July 2nd, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wonderful shot getting the two different morphs and that beautiful pose.
July 2nd, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely photo👍😊
July 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
Looks like they're beginning a dance!
July 2nd, 2026
George
Wow, amazing capture.
July 2nd, 2026
Hazel
ace
Such a wonderful capture of the moment!
July 2nd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Strutting their funky stuff! I can hear disco music....
July 2nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Awesome capture
July 2nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Exquisite shot!
July 2nd, 2026
Allison Maltese
ace
How wonderful to see this face off! Great shot.
July 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close