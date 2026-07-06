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Classical Reddish Egret pose by photographycrazy
Photo 996

Classical Reddish Egret pose

Typical pose of the Reddish Egret while chasing fish! Lot's of time the body is going one way the the heads swivels to another way.

Well, today in my 72nd birthday, and boy do I feel old! I am start to shoot video so I have the opportunity to learn new things. So I hope this old dog can learn new tricks!!
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Amazing presentation
July 6th, 2026  
KV ace
Egret ballet... super shot. Happy Birthday Bill. I'm sure you will rock video & video editing like you do with still photography.
July 6th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Magnificent
July 6th, 2026  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great capture
July 6th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
What a gorgeous looking bird. Marvelous catch.
July 6th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Happy birthday! Wonderful shot!
July 6th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
The dancer! Amazing.
July 6th, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
What a stunning photograph, happy birthday!!
July 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Bill, - you are only a youngster yet !! and enjoy your new hobby ! Super shot of this delightful bird and pose - a real ballerina in the making !! fav
July 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A stunning capture. Hope you have a fantastic birthday!
July 6th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Amazing capture, Happy Birthday Bill!
July 6th, 2026  
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