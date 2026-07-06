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Previous
Photo 996
Classical Reddish Egret pose
Typical pose of the Reddish Egret while chasing fish! Lot's of time the body is going one way the the heads swivels to another way.
Well, today in my 72nd birthday, and boy do I feel old! I am start to shoot video so I have the opportunity to learn new things. So I hope this old dog can learn new tricks!!
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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2020 Odds and Ends
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Harry J Benson
ace
Amazing presentation
July 6th, 2026
KV
ace
Egret ballet... super shot. Happy Birthday Bill. I'm sure you will rock video & video editing like you do with still photography.
July 6th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Magnificent
July 6th, 2026
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great capture
July 6th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
What a gorgeous looking bird. Marvelous catch.
July 6th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Happy birthday! Wonderful shot!
July 6th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
The dancer! Amazing.
July 6th, 2026
Nigel Rogers
ace
What a stunning photograph, happy birthday!!
July 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Birthday Bill, - you are only a youngster yet !! and enjoy your new hobby ! Super shot of this delightful bird and pose - a real ballerina in the making !! fav
July 6th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A stunning capture. Hope you have a fantastic birthday!
July 6th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Amazing capture, Happy Birthday Bill!
July 6th, 2026
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