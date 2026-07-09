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Taking a bow! by photographycrazy
Photo 997

Taking a bow!

Reddish Egret (white morph) on the hunt, Ft DeSoto park Florida.

Thank-you for all the birthday wishes!!!
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
I'd say! Great timing and capture.
July 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So elegant ! fav
July 9th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Unbelievable
July 9th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful focus! Beautiful colors!
July 9th, 2026  
Beverley ace
you chose the perfect moment... a magical capture... superb details... i absolutly love it...
July 9th, 2026  
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