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Previous
Photo 997
Taking a bow!
Reddish Egret (white morph) on the hunt, Ft DeSoto park Florida.
Thank-you for all the birthday wishes!!!
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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Mags
ace
I'd say! Great timing and capture.
July 9th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So elegant ! fav
July 9th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Unbelievable
July 9th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
Beautiful focus! Beautiful colors!
July 9th, 2026
Beverley
ace
you chose the perfect moment... a magical capture... superb details... i absolutly love it...
July 9th, 2026
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