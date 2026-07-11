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Previous
Photo 998
Cuddling
The Reddish Egret share a moment. Ft DeSoto Park, Florida
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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PhotoCrazy
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@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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Ann H. LeFevre
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Beautiful interaction!
July 11th, 2026
Henk-Jan
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Two lovely birds. Well captured!
July 11th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
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Another wonderful capture. Such a striking pose and having the two different morphs together is amazing.
July 11th, 2026
Hazel
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A stellar shot!
July 11th, 2026
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