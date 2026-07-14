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Previous
Photo 999
Close-up of a Reddish Egret about to strike!
It is such a joy to photograph the Reddish Egrets at Ft DeSoto Park (north beach).
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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2020 Odds and Ends
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Beverley
ace
It is such a joy to see your Egrets… Amazing capture of the action about to happen… awesomeness
July 14th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Stunning
July 14th, 2026
Gayle
Gorgeous
July 14th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
Terrific closeup.
July 14th, 2026
*lynn
ace
fantastic photo as always
July 14th, 2026
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