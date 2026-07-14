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Close-up of a Reddish Egret about to strike! by photographycrazy
Photo 999

Close-up of a Reddish Egret about to strike!

It is such a joy to photograph the Reddish Egrets at Ft DeSoto Park (north beach).
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
It is such a joy to see your Egrets… Amazing capture of the action about to happen… awesomeness
July 14th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Stunning
July 14th, 2026  
Gayle
Gorgeous
July 14th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Terrific closeup.
July 14th, 2026  
*lynn ace
fantastic photo as always
July 14th, 2026  
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