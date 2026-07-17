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Previous
Photo 1000
Greeting
Last one in a series of pics of two mated Reddish Egrets greeting each other at Ft DeSoto Park. I've been lucky to see these two the last few times I've been there.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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2020 Odds and Ends
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Must have been so thrilling to watch.
July 17th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful movement in the feathers!
July 17th, 2026
Simply Amanda
What a cool dance to witness!
July 17th, 2026
Andy Oz
ace
Love the detail, and the way they resemble aging 80s rock stars!
July 17th, 2026
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