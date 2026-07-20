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Previous
Photo 1001
Oyster Catcher
Looks like it's dancing! Ft DeSoto Park, Florida
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jun 2025. Back again after 8 months off. I'm amazed how many people still remember me. So many people here I only...
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2020 Odds and Ends
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gloria jones
ace
Magnificent capture, clarity, details
July 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb shot - "you put your left foot in , your left foot out "!!!! . Love the clarity and detail ! fav
July 20th, 2026
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