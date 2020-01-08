Sign up
Photo 640
A Night of Reading
I was going through some magazines on photography when I ran across an interesting design. Maybe it was the way I was looking at the magazine at the time. So I decided to photograph it and use it. It looks somewhat like an abstract painting.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
Tracy
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
4
A Day in the Life
Pixel 2
Tags
color
,
abstract
,
magazine
