Previous
Next
Birds in a Tree by photogypsy
Photo 644

Birds in a Tree

Since moving in I've realized my yard is a magnet for birds. Over the course of the year, I'll probably have a number of bird shots so this is the first of many.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise