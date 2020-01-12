Sign up
Photo 644
Birds in a Tree
Since moving in I've realized my yard is a magnet for birds. Over the course of the year, I'll probably have a number of bird shots so this is the first of many.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Tracy
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
12th January 2020 9:34am
Tags
birds
