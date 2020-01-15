Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 647
Wall Art
This mural is on the side of a building I pass every day between work and home. It is on the side of the Parks and Recreation building for the city. It was done by a local artist. It shows some of the activities that take place in the city.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
647
photos
19
followers
115
following
177% complete
View this month »
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
art
,
building
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close