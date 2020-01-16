Sign up
Photo 648
Season of Love
I have to start decorating for Valentine's Day. This little shelf is in my bathroom and is just the right size for small decorations. Add a few knick knacks and it is done. Now to decorate some of the bigger rooms/spaces.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Tracy
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
648
photos
19
followers
115
following
177% complete
View this month »
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
Tags
decorations
,
valentine's
