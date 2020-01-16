Previous
Season of Love by photogypsy
Photo 648

Season of Love

I have to start decorating for Valentine's Day. This little shelf is in my bathroom and is just the right size for small decorations. Add a few knick knacks and it is done. Now to decorate some of the bigger rooms/spaces.
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
177% complete

View this month »

