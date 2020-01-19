Sign up
Photo 651
Mmm..hot chocolate
This morning started with a nice steaming cup of hot chocolate in one of the beautiful mugs I got for Christmas. A nice relaxing way to start the day.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Tracy
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
chocolate
drink
cup
Maegan Stapleton
Looks delicious, now I want some!
January 20th, 2020
