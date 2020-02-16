Previous
Looks Are Deceiving by photogypsy
Photo 679

Looks Are Deceiving

This is what it looked like first thing this morning. The sun makes me think it is warm out, but it is anything but warm. In fact, it is down right cold. The sun shining on the fence creating a shadow does make me feel warm though.
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

