Previous
Next
Fort Building by photogypsy
Photo 713

Fort Building

What do you do when you are stuck indoors? Build a fort of course. Everyone needs to have some place to go to be alone, even when you are young. This is now where these two have...to get away from it all.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise