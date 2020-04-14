Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 737
Reflections of Light
Playing around with items I have on hand. I really liked the patterns this light made on the ceiling so I got under the light and took a photograph looking up. I like how it turned out...somewhat artistic.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
787
photos
23
followers
130
following
202% complete
View this month »
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
739
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
8th April 2020 9:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
ceiling
,
wall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close