Reflections of Light by photogypsy
Photo 737

Reflections of Light

Playing around with items I have on hand. I really liked the patterns this light made on the ceiling so I got under the light and took a photograph looking up. I like how it turned out...somewhat artistic.
14th April 2020

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
202% complete

