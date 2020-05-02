Previous
A Kids Toy Reimagined by photogypsy
Photo 755

I decided to play around with one of my nephews toys...a lizard. I used some software that I have to try some different views. Here are some of my favorites.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
