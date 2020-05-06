Previous
Next
Me and My Shadow by photogypsy
Photo 759

Me and My Shadow

Here my nephew is communicating with his shadow. Nothing like a wave hi to break the ice. My only worry is if the shadow starts to talk back. A wave is one thing, but talking, a whole other problem.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise