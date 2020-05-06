Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 759
Me and My Shadow
Here my nephew is communicating with his shadow. Nothing like a wave hi to break the ice. My only worry is if the shadow starts to talk back. A wave is one thing, but talking, a whole other problem.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
807
photos
24
followers
129
following
207% complete
View this month »
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
wave
,
boy
