Photo 762
Ready for my Closeup
Well, the birds are really starting to come out as the weather is getting warmer. This was taken from the bird seeder in my back yard. It was great to be able to get up close on this little fella. I hope to be able to capture many more close-ups.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
811
photos
24
followers
129
following
209% complete
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX10 IS
Taken
1st January 1980 12:01am
