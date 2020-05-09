Previous
Ready for my Closeup by photogypsy
Ready for my Closeup

Well, the birds are really starting to come out as the weather is getting warmer. This was taken from the bird seeder in my back yard. It was great to be able to get up close on this little fella. I hope to be able to capture many more close-ups.
Tracy

This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
