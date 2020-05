Stuffed

Another collage day. This time due to the rain, I moved my picture taking indoors and worked with what is at hand--stuffed animals. I'm still working remotely a few days a week and when I say remotely, I'm working from my sister's place. The boys have way too many stuffed animals and hate to give any up. This is good for me on days like today when staying indoors is more desired than going out. Here is just a small sampling of what the boys have on hand.