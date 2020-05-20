Sign up
Photo 773
In Motion
Playing around with one of the toys laying around and this is the shot I got. I'm still working on motion photography. There are a few projects that I want to accomplish as far as motion photography goes. A decent first step.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
Tags
motion
,
light
,
color
